Moscow police say 6,000 people taking part in Navalny rally- Ifax

Moscow police said on Wednesday that some 6,000 people were taking part in an illegal protest in the Russian capital in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the Interfax news agency reported.

OVD-Info, a group that monitors protests and detentions, said that more than 400 people had been detained over the rallies in dozens of Russian cities.

