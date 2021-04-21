Three held for providing fake negative coronavirus reports

The police have arrested three employees of a laboratory in Bhiwandi in Thane district for issuing fake negative COVID-19 test reports, an official said.

The police are on the look-out for the owner of the lab, he added.

Bhiwandi Crime Branch officials raided Mehfoos Clinical Laboratory and found that fake RT-PCR Negative Test Reports were being supplied from there using forged letterhead of a well-known medical diagnostics firm.

Lab owner and main accused Mehfoos Alam Khan (25) was wanted in the case, police said.

A case of cheating, forgery and other relevant offences has been registered, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)