Syrian air defence intercepts Israeli attack - Syrian state news agency

Syrian air defence intercepts Israeli attack - Syrian state news agencyReuters | Beirut | Updated: 22-04-2021 05:37 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 05:37 IST
Syrian air defences intercepted an Israeli attack in the direction of the Golan heights, Syria's state news agency reported on Thursday.
The attack took place at around 01:38 local time and targeted areas in the Damascus suburbs, the agency said.
"Air defenses intercepted the rockets and downed most of them," it said. (Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
