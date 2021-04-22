Left Menu

Syrian air defence intercepts Israeli attack - Syrian state news agency

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 22-04-2021 05:37 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 05:37 IST
Syrian air defence intercepts Israeli attack - Syrian state news agency

Syrian air defences intercepted an Israeli attack in the direction of the Golan heights, Syria's state news agency reported on Thursday.

The attack took place at around 01:38 local time and targeted areas in the Damascus suburbs, the agency said.

"Air defenses intercepted the rockets and downed most of them," it said. (Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes offshore O'Higgins, Chile – EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck offshore OHiggins in Chile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSCsaid on Wednesday.The quake was at a depth of 2 km 1.24 miles, EMSC added. Also Read Beast of five teeth Chilean scientist...

Israel says it strikes targets in Syria after missile attack

A missile launched from Syria struck Israels Negev desert region early Thursday, setting off air raid sirens near the countrys top-secret nuclear reactor, the Israeli military said. In response, it said it struck the missile launcher and ot...

China reports 6 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 21 a day earlier

China reported six new mainland cases of COVID-19 on April 21, down from 21 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Thursday. All the new cases were imported infections that originated overseas, the National Heal...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Argentinas COVID-19 deaths hit 60,000 amid a sharp second wave, while India battled a nationwide shortage of oxygen and a surge in infections, with at least 24 patients dying on Wednesday when the oxygen supply to their ventilators ran out....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021