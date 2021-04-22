Syrian air defence intercepts Israeli attack - Syrian state news agency

Syrian air defences intercepted an Israeli attack in the direction of the Golan heights, Syria's state news agency reported on Thursday.

The attack took place at around 01:38 local time and targeted areas in the Damascus suburbs, the agency said.

"Air defenses intercepted the rockets and downed most of them," it said. (Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)