Left Menu

Cycling-Freeman to launch appeal after doping ruling The Guardian

The appeal will be lodged at the Manchester High Court later on Thursday, with the hearing set to commence in November at the earliest, the report said. Freeman, who worked for Team Sky and British Cycling during a golden period of success between 2009 and 2017, was found guilty of ordering testosterone "knowing or believing" it to be for an athlete to improve performance.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 10:25 IST
Cycling-Freeman to launch appeal after doping ruling The Guardian

Richard Freeman, the former chief doctor for Team Sky and British Cycling, is set to launch an appeal to clear his name after being permanently struck off the medical register last month, the Guardian reported. The appeal will be lodged at the Manchester High Court later on Thursday, with the hearing set to commence in November at the earliest, the report said.

Freeman, who worked for Team Sky and British Cycling during a golden period of success between 2009 and 2017, was found guilty of ordering testosterone "knowing or believing" it to be for an athlete to improve performance. He was charged with ordering 30 sachets of Testogel to the national velodrome in Manchester for an unnamed athlete in 2011 and admitted to destroying a laptop before passing it on to forensic experts conducting a UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) probe.

Freeman had said he was shocked at the verdict and that he was not a "doping doctor".

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC dismisses Facebook, WhatsApp pleas against Competition Commission of India's order for probe into WhatsApp's new privacy policy.

Delhi HC dismisses Facebook, WhatsApp pleas against Competition Commission of Indias order for probe into WhatsApps new privacy policy....

500 doctors, health workers of Bihar's 2 leading hospitals infected in second wave

More than 500 doctors and health workers of the two leading hospitals in Patna -- AIIMS and Patna Medical College and Hospital PMCH -- have been infected with coronavirus during the ongoing second wave, sources said.Altogether, 384 employee...

Study reveals children with weaker immune system not showing higher risk of severe COVID-19 infection

Children with weakened immune systems have not shown a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 infection despite commonly displaying symptoms, a new study suggests. During a 16-week period that covered the first wave of the pandemic, rese...

Study reveals wildfire smoke linked to skin disease

A new study suggests that the dangers posed by wildfire smoke may also extend to the largest organ in the human body and our first line of defence against the outside threat the skin. During the two weeks in November 2018 when wildfire smok...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021