IFIE Partners with Brands Impact for Champions of Change Awards

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 11:45 IST
New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Brands Impact, one of India’s leading companies specializing in Film Production, Branding, Advertising, PR & Events organized the prestigious Annual National Awards “Champions of Change 2020” in association with the Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), a non-profit recognized by the Govt. of India. The gala event was conducted in the presence of Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra & Goa as the Chief Guest at the ceremony held in Goa.

Speaking on the occasion, Amol Monga, Founder of Brands Impact, said, “It is a great honour to be involved with something of the magnitude of the annual Champions of Change Awards every year. We’re proud to be providing this exclusive and deserving platform to such an august gathering of truly inspiring achievers. I sincerely hope that the Champions of Change Awards will keep inspiring each one of us to reach out for our dreams while also serving our nation and its people to the best of our capabilities.” Among the winners of the prestigious Champions of Change Awards, this year were several luminaries like Shri Pramod Sawant (Hon'ble CM GOA), Shri Shripad Naik (Hon'ble Union Ayush Minister of India), M.K Stallin (Indian Politician, Tamil Nadu) Raj K Purohit (Indian Politician), Suresh Jain (Indian Politician), Hema Malini, Sushmita Sen, Sonu Nigam, Smt Hema Sardesai (Indian playback singer), Dr. SohiniSastri (Astrologer), Sabarna Roy (Author), Dr. Leena S. (Nail Tycoon), Adel Bhinder (CEO, Datar Security Service Group) , Dr. Tanuj Bhatia, Dr. Abhinit Gupta, Sanjeev Kumar, Ajay Harinath Singh, Dr. Suyomi Shah, Ajay Ajmera, SadiqueBabla, Niranjan Mittal, among several others. All the winners of the Champions of Change Awards received a certificate and a gold medal from the chief guest to commemorate their extraordinary achievements.

“I would like to sincerely thank IFIE for our collaboration, the Chief Guest and all the participants, and of course our hard-working team members without whom this ceremony would not have been possible. I sincerely hope that our efforts to showcase the stories of such extraordinary achievers inspire the whole nation,” said Ankita Singh, Director, Brands Impact.

Every year, Brands Impact collaborates with the IFIE to conduct the Champions of Change Awards, which are aimed at promoting Gandhian values, cleanliness (Swachhata), community service, and social development. This year, the prestigious Champions of Change Awards were conferred in the following categories - Social Welfare, Culture, Education, Health Care, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and Special Contribution in Aspirational Districts, Corona Warrior, and for the National Unity.

Champions of Change award is organized by the monthly news & current affairs magazine “Power Corridors” and the Hindi news portal ‘Panchayati Times’, under the aegis of ‘Interactive Forum on Indian Forum’ (IFIE).

The Jury for Champions of Change Award was headed by Justice K.G. Balakrishnan (Former CJI and Former Chairman NHRC) and the Jury members included several former Supreme Court Judges.

About Brands Impact Pvt. Ltd.

Brands Impact is a team of young professionals that has over 10 years of cumulative experience of having conducted 100+ highly successful events including 4 televised talk shows, with more than 5000 happy clients. Today, the company stands among the top film production and brand management firms in India. Brands Impact specializes in a comprehensive bouquet of services that includes film production, branding, creative design, web enablement, advertising, public relations, event management, online promotions, social media management, and more. The team builds upon inspirational ideas and delivers compelling brand messages to engage the target audience across platforms and mediums. The company has strategic advertising partnerships with some of the largest media houses in India that include Times Group, Network 18 Group, India Today Group, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Zee Media Group, iTV Network, Express Media Group among others. This helps Brands Impact provide critical media access and the best possible visibility to its clients.

For more information, please visit www.brandsimpact.in.

