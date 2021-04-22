Left Menu

Karnataka CM discharged from hospital, to hold Cabinet meeting at 4 pm today

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was admitted to the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru after he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, was discharged on Thursday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-04-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 14:20 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was admitted to the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru after he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, was discharged on Thursday. The 78-year-old Chief Minister has called a Cabinet meeting at 4 pm.

"I am healthy now after the treatment. I have called cabinet meeting today at 4 pm today," Yediyurappa said. "I have been discharged from the hospital today and I thank you all for your support and good wishes," he tweeted.

In August 2020, Yediyurappa was diagnosed with COVID-19 for the first time, along with several of his family members. In March this year, the chief minister had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and was due to take his second dose. Karnataka is currently witnessing a worrying surge in COVID-19 cases. As many as 23,558 fresh cases, 6,412 discharges and 116 fatalities were reported on Wednesday.

The state's case tally stands at 12,22,202, including active cases at 1,76,188. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

