Mumbai police's witty reply to man wanting to meet girlfriend earns praise

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:14 IST
Mumbai police's humorous reply to a Twitter user, who wanted to meet his girlfriend during the ongoing coronavirus-induced restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government, has won the hearts of netizens.

At present, section 144 of the CrPC that prohibits assembly of five or more people at one place is in force in Mumbai and other parts of the state to bring down the COVID-19 cases. The city police have also made it mandatory for the vehicles in emergency/essential services to put up colour- coded stickers in a bid to limit the vehicular movement.

Police are implementing the prohibitory orders in a strict manner and action is being taken against the vehicles, which are out on the streets without any valid reason.

Against this backdrop, a Twitter user named Ashwin Vinod tagged the Mumbai police and tweeted that he wanted to meet his girlfriend, and asked which sticker he should use for his vehicle to move out.

''@MumbaiPolice what sticker should I use in order to go out and meet my girlfriend? I miss her,'' he said.

In its response, the Mumbai police said his requirement does not fall under the category of essential or emergency services, and requested him to stay at home.

''We understand it's essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn't fall under our essentials or emergency categories! Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier. P.S. We wish you lifetime together.

This is just a phase,'' the Mumbai police tweeted with the hashtag #StayHomeStaySafe.

The reply by the police was well received and widely appreciated by the users on the micro-blogging site.

''Very thoughtful reply in these trying times. Each person has their own essentials. Please keep us engaged with witty responses and we are forever grateful for your service! You take care of Mumbai like no one else does! All of you stay safe and healthy!'' Twitter user Satyan Israni said.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user Sandeep Chauhan sought police's permission to meet his friend.

''I want to meet my friend this weekend in kandivali, I m based out of bhandup..which color tag I should use?? it's been long since we met, I shall be travelling by my car,'' he tweeted.

In the reply, the city police tweeted, ''A friend, who respects your taking precautions during COVID is a friend indeed. We are sure your friend will agree. Please stay home, we would not want to get unfriendly with you...'' Both the tweets received thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets within a few minutes.

Mumbai police's Twitter handle has more than 50 lakh followers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

