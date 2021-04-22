Left Menu

Himachal CM urges elected representatives to ensure welfare, wellbeing of people amid pandemic

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday urged the elected representatives of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of the people of his or her area amid COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:27 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday urged the elected representatives of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of the people of his or her area amid COVID-19 pandemic. "It is the duty of any elected representative to ensure welfare and wellbeing of the people of his or her area. The coronavirus pandemic this time was not only spreading at a faster pace, but was also more fatal. Number of cases and deaths during the last about two months have increased at a rapid pace," the Chief Minister said in an statement.

During a virtual address to the elected representatives of ULBs in Shimla, the Chief Minister asked them to remain in constant contact with the family members of the COVID-19 patients in home isolation in their areas so that they do not face any difficulty and also get proper medical counselling and treatment. "Peoples' participation in checking spread of pandemic and helping them in distress that was visible last year was missing this time. The elected representatives of Urban Local Bodies to come forward to help the needy at the time of distress," the Chief Minister said.

He also emphasised that steps must be taken to ensure that migrant labourers do not face any inconvenience and were motivated to stay back. "The representatives must come forward to motivate the people to get themselves vaccinated. Old people and those with disabilities must be helped to reach vaccination centres, so that they could be vaccinated," Thakur added.

"Steps must be taken to keep a better vigil on industrial areas of the State so that the migrant labourers do not get infected. Regular sanitization must be carried out in the towns and municipalities and steps should be taken to ensure that not more than fifty people attend any social functions," he said further here in the statement. The Health Department should provide information regarding COVID-19 positive patients to the councilors so that they could contact the family members of the Covid-19 positive patients. He said that the councilors at their own level also must keep an eye on any covid-19 patient in their areas.

Thakur said that as many as 250 deaths have been reported in last two months only.The state government has taken some stringent steps to check the spread of this virus. "The government has imposed restrictions on visit of devotees to the major temple in the state and from today only Puja would be allowed in these temples.It has also announced that all the offices would remain close on Saturday and Sunday. Buses would ply with 50 per cent seat capacity and only 50 people have been permitted in all religious, social and other gatherings," Thakur said at the event.

Various dignitaries including Mayor Municipal Corporation Dharamshala, Mandi, Solan Poonam, Shimla also present during the virtual meet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

