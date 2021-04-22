Left Menu

France, Germany ask for more time to consider EU legal action against AstraZeneca- diplomats

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany and France have asked for more time to think whether to take AstraZeneca to court for its cuts in supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, two diplomats said on Thursday, noting that most EU states supported the legal action.

The diplomats, who asked not to be named, said the discussion on the possible legal action was held at a meeting with the EU Commission on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

