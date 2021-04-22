France, Germany ask for more time to consider EU legal action against AstraZeneca- diplomats

France, Germany ask for more time to consider EU legal action against AstraZeneca- diplomatsReuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:39 IST
Germany and France have asked for more time to think whether to take AstraZeneca to court for its cuts in supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, two diplomats said on Thursday, noting that most EU states supported the legal action.
The diplomats, who asked not to be named, said the discussion on the possible legal action was held at a meeting with the EU Commission on Wednesday.
