Left Menu

Chadian opposition decries Deby's son as interim leader

Chads political opposition is saying the country suffered a coup detat when power was handed to Mahamat Idriss Deby, arguing that the military did not follow constitutional rules for succession following the death of his father after more than three decades in power.The mounting opposition to Chads transitional government Thursday came as the international community also pressed for a democratic transfer of power following the killing of longtime President Idriss Deby Itno.

PTI | Ndjamena | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:14 IST
Chadian opposition decries Deby's son as interim leader

Chad's political opposition is saying the country suffered a "coup d'etat" when power was handed to Mahamat Idriss Deby, arguing that the military did not follow constitutional rules for succession following the death of his father after more than three decades in power.

The mounting opposition to Chad's transitional government Thursday came as the international community also pressed for a democratic transfer of power following the killing of longtime President Idriss Deby Itno. The military said Deby died while making a visit to the front lines of the battle against rebels now threatening to advance on the capital.

''The Chadian people tell us they do not want a dynastic transfer of power,'' one opposition leader, Succes Masra, said in a video message released online. "The Chadian people do not want to continue with the same institutions that have created the current situation." A military spokesman announced Idriss Deby Itno's death on Tuesday and said in the same announcement that his 37-year-old son would serve as the head of an 18-month-long transitional government. However, the constitution calls for the National Assembly president to become the country's leader in the event a president dies in office.

The National Assembly president said late Wednesday that he supported the decision to bypass him and appoint the military council to lead the transition instead. US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington that "the developments in recent days and hours are a cause for concern." "We want to see a peaceful democratic transition of power to a civilian-led government," he said. ''We would be concerned by anything that would stand in the way of that." The rebels blamed for killing the president have vowed to overtake the capital in the aftermath of Deby's death, though there has been no independent confirmation of how close they are to N'Djamena. The rebels' threats, though, have already spread fear in the capital city of 1 million ahead of Friday's planned funeral for Deby. Among the heads of state expected to attend is French President Emmanuel Macron.

During Deby's rule, France established its regional military base in Chad to combat extremist violence in Africa. Deby also contributed invaluable troops to the UN peacekeeping mission in northern Mali that has sought to stabilize the country after France's 2013 military intervention to dislodge Islamic extremists from power in the north.

Human rights groups say those contributions helped to shield Deby from international criticism as his government became increasingly autocratic.

"For years, international players have propped up Deby's government for its support for counterterrorism operations in the Sahel and the Lake Chad basin and involvement in other regional initiatives while largely turning a blind eye to his legacy of repression and violations of social and economic rights at home," Human Rights Watch said in a statement Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Deby was elected to a sixth term after facing minimal opposition because several challengers chose to boycott, fearing the vote would be rigged. In a bit to thwart opposition activists, the internet in Chad was disrupted several times before and during the April 11 voting day.

Authorities now believe the rebels blamed for killing Deby entered Chad that same day from southern Libya. The rebels now aiming for the capital are led by Mahamat Mahadi Ali, a longtime Deby opponent who formed the shadowy group known by its French acronym, FACT, in 2016 after leaving another rebel group, the Union of Forces for Democracy and Development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

EU preparing legal case against AstraZeneca over vaccine shortfalls - sources

The European Commission is working on legal proceedings against AstraZeneca after the drugmaker cut COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the European Union, sources familiar with the matter said. The move would mark a further step in an EU plan t...

Vedanta ramps up oxygen supplies amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Vedanta Group on Thursday said it has aligned with the government initiatives to supplement its efforts in tackling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.Group companies Hindustan Zinc Ltd HZL and ESL have stepped in to augment oxygen su...

Sweden not ready to lift COVID restrictions yet - PM Lofven

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, will postpone a tentative plan to ease some COVID-19 restrictions due to the ongoing high levels of new infections, the government said on Thursday. Sweden is experiencing a sever...

WNS Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings, Provides Guidance for Fiscal 2022

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India New York, United States Business Wire India WNS Holdings Limited WNS NYSE WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management BPM solutions, today announced results for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021