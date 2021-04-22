Left Menu

Saritha Nair held in solar scam case

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:37 IST
Saritha Nair, the prime accused in the solar panel scam that rocked Kerala during the previous Congress-led UDF rule, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the case.

Nair was picked up by the police from her residence here after a court in Kozhikode had issued a warrant against the controversial businesswoman for failing to appear before it in a case filed against her in connection with scam.

She was brought to Kozhikode and remanded, police said.

Acording to a complaint filed by Kozhikode native Abdul Majeed with the police in 2012, the two accused -- Nair and Biju Radhakrishnan had taken Rs 42.70 lakhs from him for providing franchise in their company besides installing solar panels in his office and house.

But, neither was the contract executed nor the money refunded, the complainant stated.

The trial court was to deliver the judgement in February but since the accused did not turn up, the pronouncement had to be postponed.

Biju Radhakrishanan and Saritha Nair are the first and second accused respectively in the case, the trial of which began on January 25, 2018.

Saritha S Nair and her accomplice Biju Radhakrishnan had swindled many people of crores of rupees promising to install solar panels and offering franchise and jobs in their company, Team Solar Renewable Energy Solutions Company.

