No restriction on movement of medical oxygen between states: MHA

Amid increasing demand and reports of delays in medical oxygen supply in many states, the Central government on Thursday said no restriction shall be imposed on the movement of medical oxygen between the States. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in an order, directed that transport authorities shall be instructed to accordingly allow free inter-state movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles.

The Home Ministry also banned the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, except those exempted by the government, till further orders are issued. "No restriction shall be imposed on the movement of Medical Oxygen between the State and transport authorities shall be instructed to accordingly allow free inter-state movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles," it said.

"No restrictions shall be imposed on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to limit the oxygen supplies only to hospitals of the state or Union Territory in which they are located," the order added. The MHA also said instructed the states that there should be free movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles into the cities, without any restriction on timing, while also enabling inter-city supply without any restrictions.

"No authorities shall attach the oxygen-carrying vehicles passing through the district or areas for making supplies specific to any particular districts or areas," it said. "The District Magistrate/ Deputy Commissioners and senior superintendents of police/ superintendents of Police/ Deputy Commissioners of Police will be personally liable for the implementation of the above directions," MHA's order added.

The Union Home Ministry issued the order is based on the guidelines issued earlier under the Disaster Management Act for the effective control of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)