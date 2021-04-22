Left Menu

Maha orders inquiry against Param Bir Singh over graft charges

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 17:17 IST
Maha orders inquiry against Param Bir Singh over graft charges

The Maharashtra Home Department has ordered an inquiry against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with the allegations of corruption levelled against him by an inspector, sources said on Thursday.

As per the orders, Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey has been asked to probe the allegations against Singh, they said.

The allegations were made by police inspector Anup Dange, who was suspended last year and reinstated in the force recently.

As per Dange's claims, Singh had demanded Rs two crore from him to revoke his suspension. The inspector had written a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) about Singh's demand.

Singh had, however, denied the allegations levelled by the inspector.

Based on the complaint, the home department ordered an inquiry into the charges against Singh, the sources said.

Maharashtra DGP was not available for his comment on the issue.

This is a second inquiry that the state government has ordered against Singh.

The home department had earlier asked the DGP to conduct an inquiry against Singh for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with the probe into the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai on February 25.

Param Bir Singh, who was under flak for the handling of the case, was unceremoniously transferred from the prestigious post of Mumbai police chief on March 17.

On March 20, Singh had written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that the then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had indulged in ''malpractices'' and asked suspended police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars and hotels.

Deshmukh later resigned as a minister after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into the allegations made by Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Securities shares jump nearly 7 pc after strong Q4 earnings

Shares of ICICI Securities closed with a gain of nearly 7 per cent on Thursday after the company reported an over two-fold increase in profit after tax PAT for the three months ended March 2021.The stock gained 6.87 per cent to close at Rs ...

TEXT-ECB statement after policy meeting

Following is the text of European Central Bank President Christine Lagardes statement after the banks policy meeting on ThursdayWhile the recovery in global demand and the sizeable fiscal stimulus are supporting global and euro area activit...

Government starts plantation drive to preserve heritage of Chinar trees in J-K

Under an extensive plantation drive by the Department of Floriculture, Kashmir, Chinar trees also known as Boen are being planted with an aim to preserve their heritage value. Speaking to ANI, Director of Floriculture Department, Farooq Ahm...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.In COVID-plagued Michigan, warning signs that vaccinations are stallingWhen Michigans St. Clair County held a walk-in COV1D-19 vaccination clinic last week with 1,600 shots at the re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021