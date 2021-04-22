Nigeria beefs up border to avoid Chadian influx - defence minister

Nigeria beefs up border to avoid Chadian influx - defence ministerReuters | Abuja | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:12 IST
Nigeria's defense minister said on Thursday his country had beefed up its border security to avoid an influx of Chadians following the death of Chad's leader Idriss Deby.
Deby was killed on the frontlines of a battle against rebels who had invaded from the north.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chad
- Chadians
- Nigeria
- Idriss Deby
ALSO READ
Soccer-FIFA suspends Pakistan, Chad football federations over interference
Soccer-FIFA suspends Pakistan, Chad football federations
Soccer-FIFA suspends Pakistan, Chad football federations
FIFA suspends Pakistan, Chad because of governance disputes
Soccer-FIFA suspends Pakistan, Chad football federations over interference