Nigeria beefs up border to avoid Chadian influx - defence minister

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:12 IST
Nigeria's defense minister said on Thursday his country had beefed up its border security to avoid an influx of Chadians following the death of Chad's leader Idriss Deby.

Deby was killed on the frontlines of a battle against rebels who had invaded from the north.

