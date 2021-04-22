Jordan releases 16 people tied to royal feud

Jordan releases 16 people tied to royal feudReuters | Beirut | Updated: 22-04-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 19:15 IST
Jordan released 16 people linked to a rift in the royal family that rattled the country earlier this month, but a member of the royal family and a former adviser to the king remained in detention, state media said on Thursday.
Also Read: Jordan's King Abdullah says sedition quashed, country stable
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jordan