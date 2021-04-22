Left Menu

Plea in SC seeks independent enquiry into Nashik oxygen leak incident

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 19:40 IST
Plea in SC seeks independent enquiry into Nashik oxygen leak incident

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an independent judicial enquiry into the oxygen leak incident in a Nashik hospital that killed 22 patients.

The PIL filed by NGO 'Save Them India Foundation' has sought setting up of three-member Enquiry Commission under the chairmanship of a retired apex court judge to probe the incident.

The plea, filed through advocate Vishal Tiwari, has also sought directions to initiate policies and guidelines for the channelized, administered distribution of medical equipment and to set up a highly technical committee for the monitor of medical equipment crisis.

Twenty-two COVID-19 patients, who were either on ventilator or oxygen support, suffocated to death on Wednesday when their oxygen supply stopped suddenly because of a malfunction in the main storage at a civic-run hospital at Nashik in Maharashtra.

The incident occurred in the afternoon at Dr Zakir Husain Hospital in Dwarka area of the city.

“The country is witnessing deficiency pertaining to the medical equipment along with failed distribution policy leading to greater consequences and on the other hand, negligent action of the hospital authorities leading to leakage of oxygen and death of COVID patients.

“Such situation has led to the violation of fundamental rights of the citizens of this country prima facie the right to health care right to life enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” the plea said.

The plea has also sought registration of a FIR in the matter under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) and setting up of a highly technical committee for the monitoring of the policies and distributions pertaining to the medical equipment supply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Pilot raises questions over different rates for COVID vaccine

Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot hit out at the Centre over the pricing of COVID vaccines on Thursday, saying different rates for the same vaccine will create problems for people in the future.A policy...

Govt permits ICMR to conduct study on using drones to deliver COVID-19 vaccine

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday permitted the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR to conduct a feasibility study on using drones to deliver COVID-19 vaccine, according to an official statement.The ICMR will conduct this study in...

PM Modi to hold meetings on COVID situation on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a series of meetings on Friday, including one with chief ministers of states with high burden of COVID-19 cases. Official sources said he will review the COVID-19-related situation in an internal meeti...

PM Modi agreed to virtually address people of Bengal tomorrow, says BJP Bengal chief

Ahead of the seventh phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the people of the state on Friday, confirmed West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. The West Bengal BJP chief said the Pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021