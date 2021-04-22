Uttarakhand offices to remain closed for three days to curb COVID-19 cases

In view of rising COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, state government has ordered closure of all offices in the state for three days from April 23. The directions will not be applicable to offices dealing with essential services.

According to the directions issued by the state government, the offices will remain closed on April 23, 24, and 25.

The state reported 3,998 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Thursday. The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 138,010 and death toll to 1,972. (ANI)

Also Read: Uttarakhand: COVID spreads its tentacles in leading educational institutions

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)