Rajasthan: Village development officer held for taking bribe

Rajasthan: Village development officer held for taking bribePTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:00 IST
Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a village development officer in Churu district for taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a man to allow construction on his plot, officials said.
The action was taken on the basis of the complaint lodged by a villager, they said.
Posted in Sujangarh, the accused officer, Virendra Sharma, had demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant to allow construction on the plot that he had purchased in Gopalpura gram panchayat, the officials said.
After the verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and Sharma was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. He has been arrested, ACB Director General B L Soni said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma wrap up 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra!' shoot
Will Samson-Sangakkara partnership work for Rajasthan Royals?
Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Rampal-starrer 'The Rapist' conclude shooting
It's a wrap for Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Rampal-starrer 'The Rapist'
Anushka Sharma's latest post is sure to drive away your mid-week blues