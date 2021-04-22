Inmate killed in clash in TN jail Eds: Recasts

A 24-year-old remand prisoner, lodged at the prison here, died on Thursday following a scuffle with some others, police said.

The injured, identified as Muthumano, was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College where he succumbed to injuries, police said.

Further probe is on, authorities added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)