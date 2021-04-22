Left Menu

9 arrested, over 700 fined for violating COVID-19 guidelines in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:25 IST
9 arrested, over 700 fined for violating COVID-19 guidelines in Kashmir

Nine people were arrested and over 700 fined in a day for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines in Kashmir, a police spokesperson said on Thursday.

Seven FIRs were also registered by the police as part of a special drive to check violations of COVID-19 guidelines, he said.

As part of its continuous efforts to sensitise the masses about controlling the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has been organising several public awareness drives, making public announcements, holding interactions with religious leaders and distributing masks and pamphlets across Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

''Police, in its efforts to strictly implement COVID-19 guidelines, arrested nine people in the last 24 hours, lodged seven FIRs and also realised fines to the tune of Rs 1,94,870 from 778 people for violating the guidelines/rules,'' he said.

In Baramulla, two coaching centres were found to be violating the guidelines issued by the district administration and were accordingly closed till further orders, the spokesperson said.

In Kupwara, a large public gathering was booked for violating the guidelines by not maintaining social distancing, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to complete 6,000 runs in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first batsman to complete 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League IPL. Playing in his 196th IPL match here at the Wankhede Stadium, Kohli achieved the feat in the 13...

PIL in SC to transfer Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan to AIIMS Delhi from Mathura hospital

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists KUWJ on Thursday filed a habeas corpus writ petition before the Supreme Court seeking its immediate direction to transfer journalist Siddique Kappan from Mathura hospital to AIIMS Delhi due to his ser...

Oxygen Express leaves for Maharashtra from RINL plant

State-run RINL on Thursday said the Oxygen Express train with 100 tonnes medical oxygen has left for Maharashtra from its plant in Visakhapatnam. First Oxygen Express chugged off RINL VizagSteelPlant site carrying 100 tons of Liquid Medical...

Pope Francis praises efforts in climate summit

Pope Francis is urging participants in the U.S.-hosted global climate summit to ensure that the post-pandemic world is cleaner, purer and preserved.Francis delivered a short video message Thursday to the summit, praising the initiative. He ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021