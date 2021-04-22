9 arrested, over 700 fined for violating COVID-19 guidelines in Kashmir

Nine people were arrested and over 700 fined in a day for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines in Kashmir, a police spokesperson said on Thursday.

Seven FIRs were also registered by the police as part of a special drive to check violations of COVID-19 guidelines, he said.

As part of its continuous efforts to sensitise the masses about controlling the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has been organising several public awareness drives, making public announcements, holding interactions with religious leaders and distributing masks and pamphlets across Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

''Police, in its efforts to strictly implement COVID-19 guidelines, arrested nine people in the last 24 hours, lodged seven FIRs and also realised fines to the tune of Rs 1,94,870 from 778 people for violating the guidelines/rules,'' he said.

In Baramulla, two coaching centres were found to be violating the guidelines issued by the district administration and were accordingly closed till further orders, the spokesperson said.

In Kupwara, a large public gathering was booked for violating the guidelines by not maintaining social distancing, he said.

