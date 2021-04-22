Left Menu

Xi welcomes US’ return to Paris agreement, says nations must honour climate pledges

President Xi Jinping on Thursday welcomed Americas return to the multilateral governance on climate change and said the countries should honour commitments to reduce carbon emissions as he reiterated Chinas pledge to peak carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.In his address to the Leaders Summit on Climate via video link convened by US President Joe Biden, who restored the US commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change, Xi said, China welcomes the US return to the multilateral climate governance process.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:33 IST
Xi welcomes US’ return to Paris agreement, says nations must honour climate pledges

President Xi Jinping on Thursday welcomed America's return to the multilateral governance on climate change and said the countries should honour commitments to reduce carbon emissions as he reiterated China's pledge to peak carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

In his address to the Leaders’ Summit on Climate via video link convened by US President Joe Biden, who restored the US' commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change, Xi said, ''China welcomes the US' return to the multilateral climate governance process. Not long ago, the Chinese and US sides released a Joint Statement Addressing the Climate Crisis''.

''China looks forward to working with the international community including the United States to jointly advance global environmental governance,'' he said.

Xi began his speech greeting Biden. ''I wish to thank President Biden for the kind invitation,'' he said at the summit being hosted by Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The two-day virtual climate summit will see participation by over 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''It is good to have this opportunity to have an in-depth exchange of views with you on climate change, and to discuss ways to tackle this challenge and find a path forward for man and Nature to live in harmony,'' Xi said.

The US and China are currently at loggerheads over a host of issues as the Biden administration continued tough policy to contain China initiated by former president Donald Trump targeting Beijing on Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

But the two countries, however, looked to cooperate on climate issues as Biden’s special envoy on climate John Kerry recently visited Shanghai and held talks with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua. They discussed the contours of cooperation between the top emitters of the global greenhouse gases – the US and China.

Xi said the countries should honour commitments.

''We need to work on the basis of international law, follow the principle of equity and justice, and focus on effective actions,'' Xi said, calling on countries to uphold the UN-centered international system.

''In this process, we must join hands, not point fingers at each other; we must maintain continuity, not reverse course easily; and we must honour commitments, not go back on promises,'' Xi said.

Xi reiterated that China for its part will fulfil its commitment. ''Last year, I made the official announcement that China will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. This major strategic decision is made based on our sense of responsibility to build a community with a shared future for mankind,'' he said.

''China has committed to move from carbon peak to carbon neutrality in a much shorter time span than what might take many developed countries, and that requires extraordinarily hard efforts from China,'' he said.

''The targets of carbon peak and carbon neutrality have been added to China’s overall plan for ecological conservation. We are now making an action plan and are already taking strong nationwide actions toward carbon peak,'' he said.

State support is being given to peaking pioneers from localities, sectors and companies, he said, adding that China will strictly control coal-fired power generation projects, and strictly limit the increase in coal consumption over the 14th Five-Year Plan period, which began this year and phase it down in the 15th Five-Year Plan period.

''Moreover, China has decided to accept the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol and tighten regulations over non-carbon dioxide emissions. China’s national carbon market will also start trading,'' he said.

Xi said China regards cooperation in the field of ecological progress as a key area for the joint building of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the multibillion global infrastructure development project being pursued by China to expand its global influence.

He made a six-point proposal on building a community of life for man and nature.

''To build a community of life for man and nature, we must be committed to harmony between man and nature, green development, systemic governance, a people-cantered approach, multilateralism, and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities,'' Xi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to complete 6,000 runs in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first batsman to complete 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League IPL. Playing in his 196th IPL match here at the Wankhede Stadium, Kohli achieved the feat in the 13...

PIL in SC to transfer Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan to AIIMS Delhi from Mathura hospital

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists KUWJ on Thursday filed a habeas corpus writ petition before the Supreme Court seeking its immediate direction to transfer journalist Siddique Kappan from Mathura hospital to AIIMS Delhi due to his ser...

Oxygen Express leaves for Maharashtra from RINL plant

State-run RINL on Thursday said the Oxygen Express train with 100 tonnes medical oxygen has left for Maharashtra from its plant in Visakhapatnam. First Oxygen Express chugged off RINL VizagSteelPlant site carrying 100 tons of Liquid Medical...

Pope Francis praises efforts in climate summit

Pope Francis is urging participants in the U.S.-hosted global climate summit to ensure that the post-pandemic world is cleaner, purer and preserved.Francis delivered a short video message Thursday to the summit, praising the initiative. He ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021