Left Menu

UK parliament declares genocide in China's Xinjiang, raises pressure on Johnson

Britain's parliament called on Wednesday for the government to take action to end what lawmakers described as genocide in China's Xinjiang region, stepping up pressure on ministers to go further in their criticism of Beijing.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-04-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 22:06 IST
UK parliament declares genocide in China's Xinjiang, raises pressure on Johnson
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Britain's parliament called on Wednesday for the government to take action to end what lawmakers described as genocide in China's Xinjiang region, stepping up pressure on ministers to go further in their criticism of Beijing. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government again steered clear of declaring genocide over what it says are "industrial-scale" human rights abuses against the mainly Muslim Uighur community in Xinjiang. Ministers say any decision on declaring a genocide is up to the courts.

So far the government has imposed sanctions on some Chinese officials and introduced rules to try to prevent goods linked to the region entering the supply chain, but a majority of lawmakers want ministers to go further. Beijing denies accusations of rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Lawmakers backed a motion brought by Conservative lawmaker Nusrat Ghani stating Uighurs in Xinjiang were suffering crimes against humanity and genocide, and calling on government to use international law to bring it to an end. The support for the motion is non-binding, meaning it is up to the government to decide what action, if any, to take next.

Britain's minister for Asia, Nigel Adams, again set out to parliament the government's position that any decision on describing the human rights abuses in Xinjiang as genocide would have to be taken by "competent" courts. Some lawmakers fear Britain risks falling out of step with allies over China after the Biden administration endorsed a determination by its predecessor that China had committed genocide in Xinjiang.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

RCB beat RR by 10 wickets in IPL

Devdutt Padikkal smashed his maiden century,while skipper Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten half century as the duo guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to a commanding 10-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match, here ...

Preliminary study shows Covishield protects against double mutant strain: CCMB director

Preliminary results of a study have shown that Covishield vaccine protects against the B.1.617 variant of coronavirus, also known as the double mutant strain, Rakesh Mishra, director of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology said on ...

Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to complete 6,000 runs in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first batsman to complete 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League IPL. Playing in his 196th IPL match here at the Wankhede Stadium, Kohli achieved the feat in the 13...

PIL in SC to transfer Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan to AIIMS Delhi from Mathura hospital

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists KUWJ on Thursday filed a habeas corpus writ petition before the Supreme Court seeking its immediate direction to transfer journalist Siddique Kappan from Mathura hospital to AIIMS Delhi due to his ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021