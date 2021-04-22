Shah to visit Gujarat to review progress of COVID-19 hospital

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Gujarat on Friday to review the progress of an upcoming COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad city, the state government said on Thursday.

Equipped with 900 beds and having provision for ventilators and medical oxygen, the hospital is being set up inside a huge convention hall in the city.

If needed, 500 more beds can be added in the facility, being developed in collaboration with the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), said a release by the Gujarat government.

Shah is scheduled to visit the medical facility, which is almost complete, on Friday afternoon, said the release.

The state government had recently decided to convert the Gujarat University's Convention-cum-Exhibition Centre at GMDC Ground into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital with 900 oxygen and ICU beds.

Recently, the Union government had announced to depute 25 doctors and 75 paramedics from paramilitary forces for the hospital.

