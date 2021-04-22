Left Menu

Boulder shooting suspect charged with using large magazine

The suspect has not been asked to enter a plea yet and the public defenders who represent him are prohibited from talking to the media about the case under office policy.Boulder Countys district attorney, Michael Dougherty, planned to speak with reporters Thursday about the investigation and the next steps in Alissas prosecution.

PTI | Denver | Updated: 22-04-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 23:38 IST
Boulder shooting suspect charged with using large magazine

Colorado prosecutors have filed over 40 more felony charges against the man charged with killing 10 people at a Boulder supermarket last month — including allegations he used a large capacity magazine that had been banned by state lawmakers in 2013 in response to mass shootings.

The court document outlining the new charges also lists 19 new victims — including 11 law enforcement officers — that Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, is accused of trying to kill during the attack.

Some of the victims have more than one count of attempted first-degree murder associated with them, specifying two different theories for how Alissa allegedly tried to kill them, either intentionally or through “extreme indifference” to human life.

The Colorado lawmakers banned the sale of ammunition magazines that hold more than 15 rounds in response to the 2012 mass shootings at a suburban Denver movie theater and at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

Despite that, an investigation by KUSA-TV found that some gun Colorado shops have skirted the law by selling the disassembled parts of high capacity magazines that buyers can then assemble.

Boulder investigators have said Alissa legally purchased the Ruger AR-556 pistol used in the attack, which resembles an AR-15 rifle with a slightly shorter stock. He bought it six days before the shooting after passing a background check.

Alissa's defense team has asked for time to evaluate what one of his lawyers cited his “mental illness” without offering any details about the condition. The suspect has not been asked to enter a plea yet and the public defenders who represent him are prohibited from talking to the media about the case under office policy.

Boulder County's district attorney, Michael Dougherty, planned to speak with reporters Thursday about the investigation and the next steps in Alissa's prosecution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-British archer Folkard back for fifth Games after giving birth

Naomi Folkard said after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics that she was ready to retire from archery because she needed to get a life but the Briton will be shooting for a medal again at her fifth Games in Tokyo.The big difference is that th...

Iran cuts number of centrifuges enriching uranium to 60% purity, IAEA report says

Iran has reduced the number of centrifuges enriching uranium to up to 60 purity at an above-ground plant at Natanz to one cluster from two, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters indicated on Thursday. Iran announced the shif...

U.S. watching Russia-Ukraine border 'closely' after Russian withdrawal announcement -State Dept

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday that Washington will continue to watch very closely the situation on Russias border with Ukraine after Russia announced that it had ordered troops sent to areas near the border to r...

Govt issues revised clinical guidance for management of COVID-19 patients

The Union health ministry on Thursday issued a revised Clinical Guidance for Management of Adult COVID-19 Patients recommending the EUAoff-label use of Tocilizumab drug in case of severe diseases, preferably within 24 to 48 hours of the ons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021