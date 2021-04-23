U.S. watching Russia-Ukraine border 'closely' after Russian withdrawal announcement -State Dept

U.S. watching Russia-Ukraine border 'closely' after Russian withdrawal announcement -State DeptReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 00:32 IST
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday that Washington will "continue to watch very closely" the situation on Russia's border with Ukraine after Russia announced that it had ordered troops sent to areas near the border to return to their bases.
"We've heard words. I think what we'll be looking for is action," Price said on Russia's announcement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
