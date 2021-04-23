Left Menu

Low rainfall leaves Mexico City residents delivering water by donkey

As water levels drop, authorities have responded by reducing the flow from the reservoirs, disrupting tap water supplies. "Because we live on the hill, there is no drinking water," explained Karina Ortega, a 29-year-old mother who makes a living delivering water to her neighbors using donkeys in Mexico City's Xochimilco neighborhood.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 23-04-2021 03:20 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 03:09 IST
Low rainfall leaves Mexico City residents delivering water by donkey
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Unusually low rainfall around Mexico City has left aquifers and reservoirs depleted, leaving some residents without tap water and reverting to older ways of distributing water - transporting containers on donkeys' backs. The Mexican capital, situated in a high-altitude valley, relies mostly on water pumped from its underground aquifers and reservoirs dozens of miles away to meet water demand in the wider metropolitan area, home to more than 20 million people.

But reservoirs in the Cutzamala System, which provide one-quarter of the capital's water, are at 49% capacity this year, well below average, according to the water regulator. As water levels drop, authorities have responded by reducing the flow from the reservoirs, disrupting tap water supplies.

"Because we live on the hill, there is no drinking water," explained Karina Ortega, a 29-year-old mother who makes a living delivering water to her neighbors using donkeys in Mexico City's Xochimilco neighborhood. Piped water was only good for washing clothes and bathing, she said.

"The water that we get on the donkeys, that's used for food because it is cleaner. But we do struggle a lot with this," she added, as she filled up jerrycans with water and strapped them to her donkeys. Addressing reporters the day before Earth Day, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said she expected the drought to continue to affect water supplies and warned there could also be an increased danger of wildfires.

Climate change could make the situation worse. Researchers have estimated natural water availability for the city could fall by 10-17% by 2050 as temperatures rise. Millions already suffer from intermittent supply.

"Right now, it is difficult to bring water up here. What I brought right now, that is for the whole day. Tomorrow I'll take another trip," said Lourdes Leon Martinez, a 38-year-old cleaner and single mother of five children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Canada banning flights from India and Pakistan

Canada has said it would ban all flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days due to the growing wave of COVID-19 cases in that region.Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said the ban would start late Thursday, speaking hours after India report...

Low rainfall leaves Mexico City residents delivering water by donkey

Unusually low rainfall around Mexico City has left aquifers and reservoirs depleted, leaving some residents without tap water and reverting to older ways of distributing water - transporting containers on donkeys backs. The Mexican capital,...

French fishermen block British lorries carrying UK-landed fish

French trawlermen angered by the slow issuance of licenses to fish inside British waters after Brexit on Thursday blocked lorries carrying UK-landed fish as they arrived in Boulogne-sur-Mer, Europes largest seafood processing centre.Britain...

U.S. weighing anti-corruption task force for Central America -envoy

The Biden administration is considering creating a task force of officials from the U.S. Justice and State Departments and other agencies to help local prosecutors fight corruption in Central Americas Northern Triangle countries, a senior U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021