J-K: Major tragedy averted as security forces destroy IED in Pulwama

Security forces averted a tragedy by detecting and destroying an improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

The IED was detected at Circle Road in south Kashmir's Pulwama district and was later destroyed by a Bomb Disposal Squad without any damage, a police official said.

A major tragedy was averted, he said, adding that further details were awaited.

