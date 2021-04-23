Four teenagers drown in Cauvery river in Mysuru district

Four teenagers drowned in the Cauvery river at T Narasipura in the district, police said on Friday.

Police said the four boys between 13 and 15 had gone for a swim in the Cauvery river on Thursday where they drowned.

While the bodies of two were found, a search was on to trace the other two, police added.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

