Four teenagers drown in Cauvery river in Mysuru district

Four teenagers drown in Cauvery river in Mysuru districtPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 11:47 IST
Four teenagers drowned in the Cauvery river at T Narasipura in the district, police said on Friday.
Police said the four boys between 13 and 15 had gone for a swim in the Cauvery river on Thursday where they drowned.
While the bodies of two were found, a search was on to trace the other two, police added.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI
