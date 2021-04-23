U.S. scrambles fighter jets to escort Russian anti-submarine warplanes - RIA

U.S. scrambles fighter jets to escort Russian anti-submarine warplanes - RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-04-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 13:41 IST
The United States scrambled jets to escort Russian Tupolev Tu-142 anti-submarine aircraft as they made a routine flight across the Pacific, the RIA news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
