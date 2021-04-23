Haryana: Oxygen tanker headed from Panipat to Sirsa goes missing, police files FIR

Haryana: Oxygen tanker headed from Panipat to Sirsa goes missing, police files FIRPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 13:48 IST
A tanker carrying liquid oxygen, which was travelling from Panipat to Sirsa in Haryana, has gone missing after which police have registered a case and launched investigations.
Panipat police said on Friday a case has been lodged on the complaint of district drug controller.
After being filled with liquid oxygen from Panipat plant on Wednesday, the truck had left for Sirsa, but it did not reach the destination, Station House Officer (SHO), Matlauda, Panipat, Manjeet Singh said.
''We are investigating the matter,'' he said.
The demand for medical oxygen has escalated due to a surge in coronavirus cases In another incident, Haryana minister Anil Vij had on Wednesday alleged that a tanker carrying medical oxygen for COVID patients in hospitals, which was going from Panipat to Faridabad, was ''looted'' by the Delhi government when it was passing through their territory. PTI SUN VSD CK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Delhi
- Haryana
- Station House
- Anil Vij
- Sirsa
- Panipat
- Manjeet Singh
- Faridabad
- Matlauda
ALSO READ
Not in favour of imposing lockdown: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij
Govt can face anger of people, but can't see piles of bodies: Anil Vij
Protesting farmers to be tested, vaccinated against COVID-19 in Haryana, says Anil Vij
Haryana allocates 140 MT of oxygen produced in Panipat to Delhi
Delhi govt 'looted' oxygen tanker going from Panipat to Faridabad: Haryana minister Anil Vij