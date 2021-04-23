Left Menu

Lack of infrastructure in lower courts for recording of evidence: plea in HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 15:19 IST
There is a total lack of infrastructure in the courts in the national capital for facilitating the recording of evidence by local commissioners, a plea in the Delhi High Court has claimed and sought directions to the AAP government to make a scheme for the same.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on the petition which has sought formulation of a scheme for ensuring proper infrastructure and logistical support for recording of evidence by the local commissioners appointed by the courts.

The order came on the plea by a 67-year-old widow who is involved in a civil suit in the lower court and whose evidence has so far been recorded in the Judges' Library of Patiala House Courts here due to lack of any dedicated room or infrastructure for the same.

The woman, represented by advocate Prashant Mendiratta, has claimed that the place of recording evidence is often overcrowded with depositions in various cases being recorded and therefore, witnesses are left ''perplexed and overwhelmed''.

This results in ''degrading of the quality of the deposition and prejudicing the case'', the woman has claimed in her plea seeking the urgent intervention of the high court.

