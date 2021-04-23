EU will watch planned withdrawal of Russian troops closely, spokesman says
The EU Commission will monitor closely the planned withdrawal of Russian troops and military equipment amassed recently on Ukraine's border and in annexed Crimea, a spokesman said. "What matters for the EU is what is going to happen on the ground as of today," the spokesman of the EU's executive told Reuters on Friday.
He also urged Moscow to reverse its decision to close certain parts of the Black Sea until 31 October and to restrict airspace access over Crimea, calling it a further violation of international law apt to destabilise the region. "The EU reaffirms its unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders," the spokesman added.
