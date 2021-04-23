Left Menu

UK says French fisherman protests over licensing unjustified

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Protests by French fishermen over perceived delays in the issuance of licenses to fish in British waters were unjustified, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday.

"We have issued licenses to all vessels that have met the criteria and provided the relevant information, so we consider the reaction to be unjustified," the spokesman said.

French trawlermen angered by the slow issuance of licenses after Brexit on Thursday blocked lorries carrying UK-landed fish.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

