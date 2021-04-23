Left Menu

In tribute to friend Deby, Macron says France will not tolerate threats to Chad

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to late Chadian President Idriss Deby at his funeral on Friday and said Paris would not let anybody threaten the stability and integrity of its former colony as it made a transition to democracy. Deby, a close Western ally, was killed in a battle with rebels on Monday, raising worries that more turmoil and uncertainty will hamper the fight against Islamist militants across the Sahel region.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:24 IST
In tribute to friend Deby, Macron says France will not tolerate threats to Chad

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to late Chadian President Idriss Deby at his funeral on Friday and said Paris would not let anybody threaten the stability and integrity of its former colony as it made a transition to democracy.

Deby, a close Western ally, was killed in a battle with rebels on Monday, raising worries that more turmoil and uncertainty will hamper the fight against Islamist militants across the Sahel region. "France will not let anybody put into question or threaten today or tomorrow Chad's stability and integrity," Macron said during a speech at Deby's funeral.

The French president was seated for the ceremony next to Deby's son Mahamat Idriss Deby, who along with a military council has taken charge in N'Djamena and said it would restore civilian rule within 18 months. "France will also be there to keep alive without waiting the promise of a peaceful Chad creating a place for all of its children and components," Macron said. "The transition will have this role to play: stability, inclusion, dialogue and democratic transition. We are and will stand alongside you."

Recalling the long ties between France and West Africa that Macron said had bound them, he paid his respects to Deby, a "friend" and "courageous" soldier, who had given his life to his country. "I share the bereavement of a nation touched to its core by the sacrifice of its first soldier and I share the bereavement of a loyal friend and ally because you were the first to respond to the call of regional countries to defend Africa against armed terrorism in the Sahel in 2013," he said referring to Chad forces joining France in Mali to counter an Islamist insurgency.

Deby took power in a rebellion and ruled Chad for 30 years. Human rights groups have accused France and other Western powers of turning a blind eye to his government's political repression because of its security co-operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

India-Singapore tie-up looking to promote tech start-ups

The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry SICCI and Start-up Incubation and Innovation Centre SIIC of IIT-Kanpur have come together to provide a gateway of opportunities to tech-based start-ups to usher a circular economy and an...

Maha: 5 booked for taking bribe from 2 COVID-19 patients

Five people were booked in Thane for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh each from two COVID-19 patients for admission into the ICU ward of a hospital, police said on Friday.After Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske received a c...

African trade finance survey sees $5 bn in portfolio outflows due to Covid-19

Constrained global financial conditions caused by Covid-19 have led to massive portfolio outflows from Africa, exceeding 5 billion in the first quarter of 2020, a new continent-wide survey on trade finance has shown. About 3.1 billion left ...

SIA-India for unleashing full potential of all satellite bands for IoT

SatCom industry body SIA-India has stressed on streamlining of licensing framework for all satellite-based connectivity applications, and not only low-bit-rate applications, as it urged the regulator to unleash the full potential of all sat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021