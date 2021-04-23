155 cartons of illicit liquor in Agra, three held

Three people were arrested following the seizure of 155 cartons of illegal liquor here, police said on Friday.

A raid was conducted after a tip-off at Shamsabad block of Agra on Thursday night, they said, adding that three of six accused managed to flee. Police recovered a country-made gun and two live cartridges from those arrested, identified as Vimal Kumar, Sonu and Khaman Singh.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Excise Act has been registered and efforts are on to nab the rest of the accused, Station House Officer (SHO) Pradeep Kumar SHO said.

