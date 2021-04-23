Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi Police arranges oxygen cylinders for hospital grappling with shortage

Delhi Police helped Tirath Ram Hospital near Tis Hazari Metro Station by providing 33 oxygen cylinders in the quickest time amid COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:42 IST
COVID-19: Delhi Police arranges oxygen cylinders for hospital grappling with shortage
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police helped Tirath Ram Hospital near Tis Hazari Metro Station by providing 33 oxygen cylinders in the quickest time amid COVID-19 crisis. Earlier today Delhi police received a distress call from Tirath Ram Shah Hospital that it has run out of oxygen supply and need immediate help and it informed that their vehicle has been sent for the refilling of oxygen cylinders to Bawana Refilling Centre.

"Today at around 7:15 am, Inspector Ajay Kumar, SHO/PS Civil Lines received a distress call from Tirath Ram Shah Hospital, Isher Das Sawhney Marg near Tis Hazari Metro Station, Delhi that the hospital has run out of oxygen supply and need immediate help. It was further informed that their vehicle has been sent for the refilling of oxygen cylinders to Bawana Refilling Centre," the police said. The Delhi police immediately shared the information with senior officers and the oxygen supplier of Bawana was liaised to provide refilled oxygen cylinders. As well, a team of PS Civil Lines and Highway Patrol Jaguar Team was immediately sent to Bawana to facilitate the oxygen cylinder borne vehicle by creating a green corridor.

The Police team escorted the vehicle carrying total of 33 oxygen cylinders to Tirath Ram Shah Hospital providing a safe and fast passage by making a green corridor and delivered the same to the hospital in the nick of time before 9:00 am. The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting a shortage in essential medical supplies. Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the Covid infection.

Delhi registered 26,169 new COVID-19 cases and 306 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin update on Thursday evening. This was the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities the national capital has registered in Delhi in a single day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Man killed, two injured as truck rams motorcycle

A man was killed and two others were injured seriously when a truck hit their two-wheeler here, police said on Friday.Hitesh Munna Raut 28, a resident of Rathi Layout, was killed in the accident on Thursday night.Gangadhar Chhatri 23 and Ro...

China rejects UK spy chief’s charge of calling it threat to cyber freedom

China, which has built the worlds largest internet test facility to push for the development of next-generation innovations in cyber technology, has dismissed as groundless the UK spy chiefs remarks that freedom and security of the internet...

Zim vs Pak, 2nd T20I: Jongwe shines as hosts win thriller by 19 runs

Despite skipper Babar Azams 41-run knock Pakistan suffered a shocking 19-run defeat in a low-scoring second T20I against Zimbabwe here at the Harare Sports Club on Friday. Chasing 119, barring Babar, Mohammed Rizwan 13 and Danish Aziz 22, n...

India-Singapore tie-up looking to promote tech start-ups

The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry SICCI and Start-up Incubation and Innovation Centre SIIC of IIT-Kanpur have come together to provide a gateway of opportunities to tech-based start-ups to usher a circular economy and an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021