COVID-19: Delhi Police arranges oxygen cylinders for hospital grappling with shortage

Delhi Police helped Tirath Ram Hospital near Tis Hazari Metro Station by providing 33 oxygen cylinders in the quickest time amid COVID-19 crisis. Earlier today Delhi police received a distress call from Tirath Ram Shah Hospital that it has run out of oxygen supply and need immediate help and it informed that their vehicle has been sent for the refilling of oxygen cylinders to Bawana Refilling Centre.

"Today at around 7:15 am, Inspector Ajay Kumar, SHO/PS Civil Lines received a distress call from Tirath Ram Shah Hospital, Isher Das Sawhney Marg near Tis Hazari Metro Station, Delhi that the hospital has run out of oxygen supply and need immediate help. It was further informed that their vehicle has been sent for the refilling of oxygen cylinders to Bawana Refilling Centre," the police said. The Delhi police immediately shared the information with senior officers and the oxygen supplier of Bawana was liaised to provide refilled oxygen cylinders. As well, a team of PS Civil Lines and Highway Patrol Jaguar Team was immediately sent to Bawana to facilitate the oxygen cylinder borne vehicle by creating a green corridor.

The Police team escorted the vehicle carrying total of 33 oxygen cylinders to Tirath Ram Shah Hospital providing a safe and fast passage by making a green corridor and delivered the same to the hospital in the nick of time before 9:00 am. The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting a shortage in essential medical supplies. Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the Covid infection.

Delhi registered 26,169 new COVID-19 cases and 306 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin update on Thursday evening. This was the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities the national capital has registered in Delhi in a single day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)