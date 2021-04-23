Safdarjung OPD guard dies due to COVID-19: widow in HC for Rs 50L ex gratia

A woman, whose husband was deployed as a guard in the OPD of Safdarjung Hospital during the pandemic and died due to COVID-19, has moved the Delhi High Court seeking ex gratia payment of Rs 50 lakhs in terms of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to the Centre, Delhi government and New India Assurance Company Ltd seeking their stand on the woman's plea which also seeks an insurance scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19, and Rs one crore in terms of the scheme of the Delhi government.

According to the petition, the woman's husband died due to COVID-19 on June 14 last year while deployed as a guard outside the Out Patient Department (OPD) of the Safdarjung Hospital.

She has claimed that she is entitled to ex gratia payment, in terms of the schemes announced by the Centre and Delhi government for COVID warriors or family of employees on COVID-19 duty, who died due to coronavirus. She has also claimed, in her plea, that she had approached the Public Grievance Cell and other authorities.

However, she did not receive a satisfactory reply and therefore, she moved the high court for relief, her petition has said.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on July 6.

