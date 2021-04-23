Coast Guard apprehends Myanmarese fishing boat with 6 crew members in Indian waters

The Coast Guard has apprehended a Myanmarese fishing boat with six crew members illegally fishing in Indian waters near Andaman and Nicobar islands, a spokesperson of the force said on Friday.

The boat was apprehended around five nautical miles north west of Narcondam Island on Thursday.

The vessel was first sighted by Coast Guard Ship 'Rajkamal' which was on maritime surveillance near Narcondam.

The crew did not respond to very high frequency (VHF) calls made by the Coast Guard ship and tried evasive manoeuvres to avoid apprehension, the spokesperson said.

The Coast Guard ship, however, intercepted the boat and found it to be of Myanmarese origin.

The boat was engaged in illegal fishing in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The boat and its crew members were escorted to Port Blair and handed over to the Andaman and Nicobar police.

