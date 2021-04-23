Left Menu

Four arrested for selling Remdesivir in the black market

PTI | Karimnagar | Updated: 23-04-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 20:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Karimnagar (Telangana) Apr 23 (PTI): A four member gang allegedly selling Remdesivir injection in the black market, was arrested here on Friday, a senior police official said.

The antiviral drug is used in the treatment of COVID-19.

Police, acting on a tip off, nabbed the four while they were selling the injections in the city, Karimnagar Police Commissioner V B Kamalasan Reddy said.

They were selling one vial for 25,000 against the market price of between Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000, he said.

The Commissioner warned of stringent action against those selling such injections in the black market.

