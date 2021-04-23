Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi HC directs hospitals to contact nodal officer for oxygen supply

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal government to appoint more people with Nodal officer to meet the oxygen requirement of hospitals at this crucial time and also suggested the use of CNG cylinders as storage and for transportation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 21:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal government to appoint more people with Nodal officer to meet the oxygen requirement of hospitals at this crucial time and also suggested the use of CNG cylinders as storage and for transportation. A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli observations came while directing Delhi Nodal officer Udit to issue necessary instructions for these two hospitals who today knocked on the doors of court for urgently need of oxygen.

Bram Health-care Private Limited and Batra Hospital & Medical Research Centre moved the Delhi High Court on issue relating to shortage of oxygen. Bram health care urges Court to issue direction to supply 125-150 oxygen cylinder. The Court issued notice to the Centre and Delhi government on the two petitions. Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, said that things are moving in the right direction and it will take time to streamline, therefore time must be given time to the Centre and Railways for it.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Court about the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with various Chief Ministers. The SG told the High Court that PM Modi has directed every state not to interfere with the free flow of oxygen. Mehta also told Hight Court that every state had agreed not to interfere with the free flow of oxygen. The High Court suggested Delhi Government that as a large number of people are calling on a single number of nodal officer which is already circulated, at least circulate 3-4 more numbers.

The High Court told the Nodal officer of Delhi to issue necessary instructions for these two hospitals who have today knocked on the doors of the court for the urgent need of oxygen. It noted that there is an improvement in the supply of oxygen but there is some shortage of 100 MT per day in the national capital. Therefore, the Court suggested to Delhi Government Health Secretary to examine the entire allocation plan and make a suggestion and place it before the central government and the committee without any delay. The High Court said that it will be examined by the empowered group at the earliest.

The High Court also recorded that Delhi government Counsel Rahul Mehra and Satyakam can be contacted before preferring any petition before it. Delhi government counsels submitted they will circulate the number with the hospitals and nursing homes. Advocate Mehra submitted they will try and sort it out at their end instead of becoming post boxes. Meanwhile, during the course of hearing, the Court also asked the governments to examine the usage of CNG cylinders to store and transport medical oxygen, if possible.

The Court asked whether CNG gas cylinders be used, may not be in liquid but in gaseous forms. Central Government officers Senthil Nathan, who was present in the hearing and Delhi government counsel said that they will look into it and inform the Court on the next date of hearing. The Court also asked about the installation of oxygen generators. Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra said that he will take instructions on this. Thereafter, the Court listed the matter for further hearing on Monday. (ANI)

