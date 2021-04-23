Maha: 14 held for illegal liquor transport, 23 bars penalised

Fourteen people were arrested for illegally transporting liquor and an autorickshaw and six motorcycles were seized in raids carried out in Nagpur by the Maharashtra excise department, an official said on Friday.

The raids were held in Ambazari, Imambada, Pachpaoli and Kelvad areas, he said, adding that 23 beer bars were penalised for flouting home delivery rules laid down in view of the coronavirus-induced restrictions.

