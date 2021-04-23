Maha fire: Hospital directors booked for culpable homicide

After 15 patients were killed in a fire in the early hours of Friday in a hospital in Virar in Palghar district, its directors and management were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences, police said.

The blaze erupted in the ICU located on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital, a private facility, shortly after 3 am on Friday.

A case was registered under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 and 338 (both dealing with rash or negligent act endangering human life) and 38 (acts done by several people in furtherance of common intention) of IPC, a Virar police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)