Depressed over testing positive for COVID-19, man commits suicide at Noida hospital

Depressed over having tested positive for COVID-19, a 51-year-old Delhi resident allegedly jumped to his death from the fifth floor of a private hospital here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Thursday. The hospital is located in Sector 27, they said.

''The man was depressed as he was suffering from coronavirus. This is why he took the extreme step,'' a senior police officer said, citing interaction with the deceased's family.

No post-mortem was carried out since the man was COVID-19 positive, the police said, adding that no complaint has been received from his family as well.

Hospital officials did not comment on the incident.

