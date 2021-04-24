Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill policeman after abducting him

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 24-04-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 08:50 IST
Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill policeman after abducting him

Naxals have killed a police sub- inspector they abducted in Bijapur district three days ago, an official said on Saturday.

Murli Tati had come to his home at Palnar when he was abducted by Naxals on April 21, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyap said.

The Maoists dumped Murli's body near a village at Gangalur in Bijapur district, with a message alongside which claimed the policeman was ''executed as decided by a people's court''.

At least 22 security personnel were killed in a Naxal attack in the Sukma-Bijapur area of Chhattisgarh earlier this month. Over 30 security personnel were injured in the attack.

PTI VT VT VT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, driving the SP 500 to a near-record closing high, after factory data and new home sales underscored a booming economy while megacap stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week.The bounceba...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, driving the SP 500 to a near-record closing high, after factory data and new home sales underscored a booming economy while big tech stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week. The bounce...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

U.S. stocks rose in a broad rally on Friday as increased factory output and housing data supported expectations of a swift economic recoverywhile big tech stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week.The bounceback follo...

Parts of Western Australia in three-day lockdown after small COVID-19 outbreak

More than 2 million people in the state of Western Australia on Saturday began their first full day of a snap three day lockdown after a coronavirus outbreak in a hotel quarantine facility led to community transmission. People in the state ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021