Left Menu

Mumbai: Colour-coded sticker system for vehicles discontinued

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2021 09:34 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 09:34 IST
Mumbai: Colour-coded sticker system for vehicles discontinued

The colour-coded sticker system, which was recently introduced by the Mumbai police to ensure smooth movement of vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services during the ongoing restrictions, has been discontinued, an official said on Saturday.

This decision comes in the wake of the state police's move of reintroducing e-pass system on Friday for inter-state and inter-district movement of vehicles during the curbs.

Some people had expressed displeasure that having two systems at the same time - colour-coded stickers for Mumbai and e-passes at state level - would create confusion.

''The decision to discontinue the colour-coded sticker system for Mumbai was taken on Friday and an order to that effect was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) late last night,'' the official said.

Police have recently issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC in Mumbai as one of the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

They had introduced the colour coding system for the vehicles last week.

While the red colour sticker was for vehicles carrying doctors, medical staff and providing medical equipments, the green sticker was for the vehicles engaged in supplying grocery, vegetables, bakery and food items.

Yellow stickers were meant for the employees engaged in essential services, including civic staff, electricity, telephone, press and all others.

The intention was to avoid unwanted vehicles on roads during the prohibitory orders, the official said.

However, with stricter restrictions in place from Thursday night, Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey on Friday reintroduced the e-pass system for all the vehicles in emergency and essential services across the state.

The decision to stop the color-coded sticker initiative was conveyed to all police officers in Mumbai, the official added.

Taking to Twitter, the city police said, ''Dear Mumbaikars. The red, yellow, green #EmergencyStickers categorisation is being discontinued. However, thorough checks shall continue & we hope you will stand by us in #TakingOnCorona & avoid all non-essential/non-emergency movement outside home #StayHomeStaySafe.'' PTI DC NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists hope genetic engineering can revive the American chestnut tree; Remdesivir appears safe for seriously ill children and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, driving the SP 500 to a near-record closing high, after factory data and new home sales underscored a booming economy while megacap stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week.The bounceba...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, driving the SP 500 to a near-record closing high, after factory data and new home sales underscored a booming economy while big tech stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week. The bounce...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

U.S. stocks rose in a broad rally on Friday as increased factory output and housing data supported expectations of a swift economic recoverywhile big tech stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week.The bounceback follo...

Intel PC chip sales rise, but profit forecast falls short on manufacturing costs

Intel Corp on Thursday raised its annual sales outlook on booming demand for personal computers, but its second-quarter profit forecast fell short of analyst expectations as the company spends heavily to get its manufacturing operations bac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021