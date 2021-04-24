Left Menu

Malaysian police arrest artist for allegedly insulting queen with Spotify playlist

Fahmi's arrest comes amid increasing concerns from rights groups over a crackdown on dissent under Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Amnesty International Malaysia on Friday said satirical works should not be seen as a crime.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 24-04-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 10:29 IST
Malaysian police arrest artist for allegedly insulting queen with Spotify playlist
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Malaysian artist was detained by police late on Friday for allegedly insulting the country's queen by making a Spotify playlist that mocked comments on the queen's Instagram account, an arrest condemned by rights groups as a clampdown on free speech. Police said in a statement the graphic artist, Fahmi Reza, had uploaded a Spotify playlist with songs containing the word 'jealousy', with a photo of Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Fahmi, who was being investigated under Malaysia's sedition and communications laws, had also posted a link to the playlist on his Facebook account, police criminal investigations director Huzir Mohamed said. The posts follow a reported remark made on the queen's Instagram account this week in response to a follower asking if the palace chefs were all vaccinated.

According to local media, the queen's Instagram account responded by asking if the follower was jealous, which caused an uproar on social media. The Instagram account was briefly deactivated and when reinstated did not have the remarks. A Palace spokesman did not immediately respond to a Reuters query about the remark and Fahmi's arrest.

Fahmi was once sentenced to jail in Malaysia for portraying former prime minister Najib Razak as a clown, though his sentence was later commuted. Fahmi's arrest comes amid increasing concerns from rights groups over a crackdown on dissent under Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Amnesty International Malaysia on Friday said satirical works should not be seen as a crime. "Time and time again, the draconian Sedition Act and CMA are used as a tool by the authorities to silence critical voices and dissent. This needs to stop," Amnesty said on Twitter, referring to Malaysia's Sedition Act and Communications and Multimedia Act.

Malaysia fell 18 places on Reporters Without Borders' 2021 World Press Freedom index - the steepest drop from last year among all countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar junta chief arrives for Southeast Asian leaders summit on crisis

Myanmar General Min Aung Hlaing, who led the military takeover that sparked turmoil in his country, arrived in Jakarta on Saturday for a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders seeking try to forge a path to end the violence in the impoverished ...

Justice NV Ramana sworn in as 48th Chief Justice of India

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.Justice Ramana took the oath at a brief ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime M...

Rugby-Reds negotiate for Queensland return amid Perth COVID lockdown

The Queensland Rugby Union QRU is in negotiations with the state government to allow its Super Rugby team to return home without having to undergo 14 days of hotel quarantine ahead of their championship final on May 8. Perth was sent into a...

China names Mars rover for traditional fire god

Chinas first Mars rover will be named Zhurong after a traditional fire god, the government announced Saturday.The rover is aboard the Tianwen-1 probe that arrived in Mars orbit on Feb 24 and is due to land in May to look for evidence of lif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021