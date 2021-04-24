Left Menu

COVID-19: Amit Shah inaugurates oxygen plant in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated an oxygen plant at the Ayurvedic Hospital in Kolwada village of Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 24-04-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 11:39 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugrates oxygen plant at Gujarat's Gandhinagar. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated an oxygen plant at the Ayurvedic Hospital in Kolwada village of Gujarat's Gandhinagar. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel were also present at the event.

Shah had earlier reviewed the situation arising out of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and given directions for various measures to augment the supply of oxygen for medical purposes. The Home Minister also reviewed the preparedness of Dhanvantari Covid Hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. The hospital has 950 normal beds and 250 ICU beds.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the official data issued by the union health ministry, the country recorded 2,624 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country's total infection count has mounted to 1,66,10,481 cases, while 1,89,544 people have succumbed to the viral infection so far. Currently, there are 25,52,940 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, said the official data of the ministry. (ANI)

