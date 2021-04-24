Left Menu

Maha: CBI searches Anil Deshmukh's premises in Mumbai, Nagpur

PTI | Mumbainagpur | Updated: 24-04-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 13:28 IST
Maha: CBI searches Anil Deshmukh's premises in Mumbai, Nagpur

The CBI on Saturday conducted searches at former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh's premises in Mumbai and his hometown Nagpur after registering a case against him in connection with allegations of corruption, an official said.

In Mumbai, teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted simultaneous searches at two properties linked to Deshmukh.

Searches were conducted at Dnyaneshwari bungalow in south Mumbai's Malabar Hill, which was allotted to Deshmukh, when he was a minister. Another team carried out searches at his flat in Sukhada Apartment on Sir Pochkhanwala Road in Worli.

CBI officers wearing PPE kits and masks in view of the coronavirus situation conducted the operation that began early morning, he said, adding that they had brought a printer and a laptop with them to make spot panchnama.

Sources said that the CBI officers have collected some incriminating documents from these locations in the state capital.

In Nagpur, a CBI team had arrived from Delhi on Friday night and launched searches at Deshmukh's properties early this morning, sources said. The members of this team also wore PPE kits during the operation.

Deshmukh's house in Nagpur, where searches were carried out, is located at GPO Square in Civil Lines area.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Deshmukh after carrying out a preliminary enquiry on the orders of the Bombay High Court to look into the allegations of bribery against him levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh, an NCP leader, had resigned as a minister earlier this month after the high court asked the CBI to probe the allegations against him.

The CBI officials have said that the agency has got enough prima facie material to start a formal probe by registering a regular case against Deshmukh and other unidentified persons under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On March 25, Param Bir Singh had filed a criminal public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh, who, he claimed, had asked police officers, including suspended cop Sachin Waze, to extort Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports 8,828 new COVID-19 cases, 399 deaths

Russia reported 8,828 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including 2,541 in Moscow, which took the national tally to 4,753,789 since the start of the pandemic.The coronavirus crisis center said 399 more deaths of coronavirus patients had be...

Oxygen Express train carrying 3 tankers of liquid medical oxygen reaches UP

An Oxygen Express train carrying three tankers of liquid medical oxygen arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning via a green corridor as the state battled a surge in COVID-19 cases.In view of the high demand for oxygen in the country fo...

Special corridor facilitated for oxygen tanker to reach Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in eastern Delhi

The Delhi Police on Saturday created a green corridor and helped Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in the eastern part of the national capital to get an oxygen tanker, officials said.According to police, a message and calls were received from the g...

Del HC asks Centre about preparedness to deal with COVID-19 second wave peak, terms it 'Tsunami'

The Delhi High Court on Saturday asked the Centre about the preparedness to deal with the expected COVID-19 second wave peak in mid-May, terming the massive rise in cases as a Tsunami, and warned it will hang any person who tries to obstruc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021