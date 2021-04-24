Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM condoles demise of Congress MLA Kalawati Bhuria

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the demise of Congress MLA Kalawati Bhuria who died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 on Saturday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-04-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 14:44 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the demise of Congress MLA Kalawati Bhuria who died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 on Saturday. The Chief Minister remembered Kalawati as a hardworking MLA who stood for the rights of the people of her constituency.

"I am saddened to hear of the demise of our Congress MLA Kalawati Bhuriya. She was a soft-spoken, affable MLA fought for the rights of the common man," the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi. Congress state president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath also condoled the demise of the MLA.

Offering condolences to her family, state Congress president Kamal Nath tweeted: "I am saddened to hear of the demise of our Congress MLA Kalawati Bhuriya. She was a committed, active, hardworking MLA who was extremely attached to the people of her constituency and always fought for their rights." Kalawati has passed away at a private hospital in Indore today morning while undergoing treatment for coronavirus. She was 49-year-old and she represented Jobat assembly constituency. (ANI)

