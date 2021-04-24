Singapore PM says Myanmar junta chief not opposed ASEAN role, delegation visit - media

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing was not opposed to a visit by a delegation from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to a local media report.

"He said he heard us, he would take the points in which he considered helpful, that he was not opposed to ASEAN playing a constructive role, or an ASEAN delegation visit, or humanitarian assistance, and that they would move forward and engage with ASEAN in a constructive way," Lee said in comments reported by broadcaster Channel NewsAsia on its website.

He was speaking after the ASEAN crisis meeting on Myanmar, aimed at persuading Min Aung Hlaing, who led the military takeover in February that sparked turmoil in his country, to help forge a path to end the violence.

